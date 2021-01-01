About this product

COTC OG is an OG Kush Phenotype. This indica dominant strain offers a sweet and earthy aroma with piney undertones and a spicy taste. COTC OG has an epic terpene profile consisting of pinene, caryophyllene and limonene, which can help with pain relief, anxiety, stress relief, and focus. The round, golf-ball-shaped nugs are a light minty green color with cloudy white trichomes and medium-length light orange hairs. This is a great strain to lighten your spirits and set you up for a night of carefree relaxation.