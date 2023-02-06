COTC OG flower infused with Rainbow Beltz diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These infused prerolls are indica dominant, so they will have you relaxed and couch locked — not a bad way to end your day. ;) This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terpenes: 2.13%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 50%

Total THC: 43.68%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

