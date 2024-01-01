COTC Secrets | Georgia Peaches | Premium Infused Prerolls | 2.5g

Unlock the allure of secrecy with Secrets by Cream of the Crop. Housed in a sleek, discreet black case, Secrets offers five meticulously infused prerolls tailored for the cannabis connoisseur who values both sophistication and privacy. Each preroll is carefully crafted using premium cannabis and infused withhigh-quality live resin, each preroll delivers a smooth, potent, and unparalleled smoking experience. Secrets is the ideal choice for those who seek the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and maximum potency in every hit—while keeping their enjoyment under wraps.

Georgia Peaches, born from the exceptional lineage of Gelatti and Kush Mints, offers a sophisticated blend of sweet mint and earthy pine, enriched by subtle hints of creamy gelato and a touch of spiciness. This strain's refreshing and complex aroma sets the stage for a euphoric and uplifting high that brightens the mood and reduces stress. Complementing this mental uplift is a calming body high, perfect for relieving tension and unwinding after a long day.

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
