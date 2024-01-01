Unlock the allure of secrecy with Secrets by Cream of the Crop. Housed in a sleek, discreet black case, Secrets offers five meticulously infused prerolls tailored for the cannabis connoisseur who values both sophistication and privacy. Each preroll is carefully crafted using premium cannabis and infused withhigh-quality live resin, each preroll delivers a smooth, potent, and unparalleled smoking experience. Secrets is the ideal choice for those who seek the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and maximum potency in every hit—while keeping their enjoyment under wraps.



Georgia Peaches, born from the exceptional lineage of Gelatti and Kush Mints, offers a sophisticated blend of sweet mint and earthy pine, enriched by subtle hints of creamy gelato and a touch of spiciness. This strain's refreshing and complex aroma sets the stage for a euphoric and uplifting high that brightens the mood and reduces stress. Complementing this mental uplift is a calming body high, perfect for relieving tension and unwinding after a long day.



