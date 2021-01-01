Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens

Mint Chocolate Chip | 3.5G | Smalls

About this product

﻿﻿What's your favorite ice cream? Ours is Mint Chocolate Chip! Mint Chocolate Chip is an indica leaning strain with a lineage of SinMint Cookies crossed with Green Ribbon BX. Its top terpenes are Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene and Nerolidol, giving this strain a citrus, wood, and floral aroma and flavor. This strain is best enjoyed as an after dinner treat to relax and melt into the night.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!