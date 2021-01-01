Mint Chocolate Chip | 3.5G | Smalls
What's your favorite ice cream? Ours is Mint Chocolate Chip! Mint Chocolate Chip is an indica leaning strain with a lineage of SinMint Cookies crossed with Green Ribbon BX. Its top terpenes are Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene and Nerolidol, giving this strain a citrus, wood, and floral aroma and flavor. This strain is best enjoyed as an after dinner treat to relax and melt into the night.
