Crop's MAC | 14G

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Can't find crops like this at your local grocery store! Crop's MAC is an indica leaning strain stemming from Alien Cookies crossed with Starfighter and Columbian. With the top three terpenes being Limonene, Nerolidol, and Beta Caryophyllene this strain has an orange citrus, slightly sweet and floral earthy flavor and aroma. Crop's MAC will have you feeling creative, uplifted and stress free, perfect for getting crafty.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.