About this product

Can't find crops like this at your local grocery store! Crop's MAC is an indica leaning strain stemming from Alien Cookies crossed with Starfighter and Columbian. With the top three terpenes being Limonene, Nerolidol, and Beta Caryophyllene this strain has an orange citrus, slightly sweet and floral earthy flavor and aroma. Crop's MAC will have you feeling creative, uplifted and stress free, perfect for getting crafty.