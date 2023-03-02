Once you pop, the funk don’t stop with our Crop’s Pop strain. With parents like Sunset Sherbet crossed with Runtz, then crossed with Jealousy, you get a sweet, fruity and peppery aroma with floral undertones. Thanks to the top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool, Crop’s Pop offers mental calmness that melts your stress away and elevates your mood. As a balanced hybrid, this strain is enjoyable at any time of day.

Total Terpenes: 2.96%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 40.6%

Total THC: 33.72%

