Once you pop, the funk don’t stop with our Crop’s Pop strain. With parents like Sunset Sherbet crossed with Runtz, then crossed with Jealousy, you get a sweet, fruity and peppery aroma with floral undertones. Thanks to the top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene and nerolidol, Crop’s Pop offers mental calmness that melts your stress away and elevates your mood. As a balanced hybrid, this strain is enjoyable at any time of day.

Total Terpenes: 11.2%

Total THC: 85.16%

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more