The latest and the greatest — Designer Runtz. This indica leaning strain is a cross between Luxuriotti and Runtz. Designer Runtz' nugs are dressed in light green and purple leaves with vibrant orange hairs and cloaked in sparkling trichome accents. This beauty has a citrusy, woody, and herbatious flavor and aroma. The top three terpenes, limonene, nerolidol, and myrcene, will have you feeling absolutely fabulous!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.