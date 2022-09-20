Double the fun with your favorite COTC cultivars! Our strains are now available in double half gram prerolls for your enjoyment. The latest and the greatest — Designer Runtz. This indica leaning strain is a cross between Luxuriotti and Runtz. Designer Runtz' nugs are dressed in light green and purple leaves with vibrant orange hairs and cloaked in sparkling trichome accents. This beauty has a citrusy, woody, and herbatious flavor and aroma. The top three terpenes, limonene, nerolidol, and myrcene, will have you feeling absolutely fabulous!