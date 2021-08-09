About this product
Dolato is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that has a lineage of Do Si Dos crossed with Gelato. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-colored trichomes. Dolato has an aroma to match its beauty, with a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste; this flower is a rare goddess! She has ruling terpenes such as linaool and limonene, which leave you feeling stress-free and sedated. Dolato is a focusing strain that is perfect for a slowed down night in, perhaps paired with a drawn bath and a book.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.