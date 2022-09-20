Order number 420, your Double Double cheese burger is ready! Double Double is a sativa dominant strain with a cross between Alien Kush and Donny Burger. As you can probably guess, this strain has a cheesy, earthy, diesel aroma and savory flavor profile. Just like a Double Double cheese burger would, this strain will have you feeling happy and giggly, sending tingles down your body. This is the perfect strain to enhance a hangout with good friends at your favorite burger joint.