Order number 420, your Double Double cheese burger is ready! Double Double is a sativa dominant strain with a cross between Alien Kush and Donny Burger. As you can probably guess, this strain has a cheesy, earthy, diesel aroma and savory flavor profile. Just like a Double Double cheese burger would, this strain will have you feeling happy and giggly, sending tingles down your body. This is the perfect strain to enhance a hangout with good friends at your favorite burger joint.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.