About this product
A wave of awe and child-like wonder takes over when seeing a double rainbow, much like when consuming our Double Rainbow — this indica dominant strain will chill you out and leave you with a positive mindset. When consumed in high doses, it may cause sleepiness. As well as its wonderful effects, Double Rainbow has an enchanting tropical, zesty aroma and flavor profile that'll make your mouth water. Double Rainbow is a great strain for hanging out on your porch, taking in natures beauty.
Total Terpenes: 2.02%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 34.28%
Total THC: 32.67%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Total Terpenes: 2.02%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 34.28%
Total THC: 32.67%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.