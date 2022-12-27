A wave of awe and child-like wonder takes over when seeing a double rainbow, much like when consuming our Double Rainbow — this indica dominant strain will chill you out and leave you with a positive mindset. When consumed in high doses, it may cause sleepiness. As well as its wonderful effects, Double Rainbow has an enchanting tropical, zesty aroma and flavor profile that'll make your mouth water. Double Rainbow is a great strain for hanging out on your porch, taking in natures beauty.

Total Terpenes: 2.02%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 34.28%

Total THC: 32.67%

