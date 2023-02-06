Double Stuffed M’Oreo is an indica dominant strain derived from Oreo’z crossed with Mac. This strain has a minty, spicy aroma and flavor profile with hints of citrus. With a terpene profile of caryophyllene, cineole and nerolidol, Double Stuffed M’Oreo offers relaxing and sedating properties that will even have heavy consumers zonked out.

Total Terpenes: 2.4%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 40.11%

Total THC: 34.46%

