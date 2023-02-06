Double Stuffed M’Oreo is an indica dominant strain derived from Oreo’z crossed with Mac. This strain has a minty, spicy aroma and flavor profile with hints of citrus. With a terpene profile of caryophyllene, cineole and nerolidol, Double Stuffed M’Oreo offers relaxing and sedating properties that will even have heavy consumers zonked out. Total Terpenes: 2.4% Sum of Cannabinoids: 40.11% Total THC: 34.46% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.