Double Stuffed M'Oreo flower infused with F.A.A.F.O. diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These indica dominant infused prerolls will knock you on your feet and have you couched-locked — not for the faint of heart. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.

SOC: 42.29%

Total THC: 36.44%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more