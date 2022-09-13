About this product
Dragonstone is a sativa dominant strain derived from London Lemons crossed with Gellati. This strain has a sweet, herbal and lemon citrus aroma with a pepper, floral exhale. Dragonstone offers a happy, carefree high, with added stress relief — making you feel like you're soaring through the clouds. This is a great strain to uplift your mood after your favorite series (Game of Thrones) has ended.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.