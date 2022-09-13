Dragonstone is a sativa dominant strain derived from London Lemons crossed with Gellati. This strain has a sweet, herbal and lemon citrus aroma with a pepper, floral exhale. Dragonstone offers a happy, carefree high, with added stress relief — making you feel like you're soaring through the clouds. This is a great strain to uplift your mood after your favorite series (Game of Thrones) has ended.