I can devour a sleeve of Oreos dunked into cold milk! Equally, I'd devour Dunk'n, our indica dominant strain with a tobacco and diesel with sweet coffee aroma and flavor profile — absolutely mouth watering. Dunk'n will have you feeling happy, relaxed and may give you the munchies, but no worries, nothing some Oreos can't fix. ;)
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.