If you want to feel invigorated after a great nights sleep, then our Electric OG is the strain for you. Electric OG is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Master Kush crossed with SFV OG. This strain has a subtle earthy, lemon cleaner-like smell with a hint of pine. You can expect a full-body relaxing high that will quiet your mind and send you down to snooze town!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.