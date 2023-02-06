If you want to feel invigorated after a great nights sleep, then our Electric OG is the strain for you. Electric OG is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Master Kush crossed with SFV OG. This strain has a subtle earthy, lemon cleaner-like smell with a hint of pine thanks to its top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene and humulene. You can expect a full-body relaxing high that will quiet your mind and send you down to snooze town!

Total Terpenes: 7.13%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.40%

Total THC: 86.30%

