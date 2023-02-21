Electric OG flower infused with F.A.A.F.O. diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This indica dominant preroll packs a punch that will leave you feeling relaxed, happy and stress free — perfect for combating anxiety and depression. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terpenes: 1.2%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 50.74%

Total THC: 44.49%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more