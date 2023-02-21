Electric OG flower infused with F.A.A.F.O. diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This indica dominant preroll packs a punch that will leave you feeling relaxed, happy and stress free — perfect for combating anxiety and depression. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience. Total Terpenes: 1.2% Sum of Cannabinoids: 50.74% Total THC: 44.49% Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.