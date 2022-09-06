Wouldn't it be amazing to never have to go back to school or work and spend your time living a carefree life? Look no further, our sativa dominant strain, Endless Summer, will have you feeling just that — carefree, giggly, and calm. Endless Summer is derived from London Lemons crossed with Sunset Sherbet, giving it a sweet, funky citrus and herbal aroma and flavor profile. This strain is your answer to your "Back to School" blues.