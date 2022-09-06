About this product
Wouldn't it be amazing to never have to go back to school or work and spend your time living a carefree life? Look no further, our sativa dominant strain, Endless Summer, will have you feeling just that — carefree, giggly, and calm. Endless Summer is derived from London Lemons crossed with Sunset Sherbet, giving it a sweet, funky citrus and herbal aroma and flavor profile. This strain is your answer to your "Back to School" blues.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.