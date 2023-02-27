The more you f***k around, the more you find out! F.A.A.F.O. is a heavy hitting indica dominant strain with a lineage of Frosted Runtz crossed with Gelato 41. Thanks to the high amounts of caryophyllene, limonene and nerolidol, F.A.A.F.O. has a spicy, floral and herby aroma and flavor profile. If you're looking for a stoney, couch-lock high, then F.A.A.F.O. is the strain for you. Additionally, this strain can help consumers who suffer with insomnia and chronic pain. Total Terpenes: 10.81% Total THC: 84.26%
The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.