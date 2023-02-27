The more you f***k around, the more you find out! F.A.A.F.O. is a heavy hitting indica dominant strain with a lineage of Frosted Runtz crossed with Gelato 41. Thanks to the high amounts of caryophyllene, limonene and nerolidol, F.A.A.F.O. has a spicy, floral and herby aroma and flavor profile. If you're looking for a stoney, couch-lock high, then F.A.A.F.O. is the strain for you. Additionally, this strain can help consumers who suffer with insomnia and chronic pain.

Total Terpenes: 10.81%

Total THC: 84.26%



The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more