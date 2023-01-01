The more you f***k around, the more you find out! FAAFO is a heavy hitting indica dominant strain with a lineage of Frosted Runtz crossed with Gelato 41. Thanks to the high amounts of caryophyllene, liMontenegrin, and nerolidol, FAAFO has a spicy, floral and herby aroma and flavor profile. If you're looking for a stoney, couch-lock high, then FAAFO is the strain for you. Additionally, this strain can help consumers who suffer with insomnia and chronic pain. Total Terpenes: 10.88% Total THC: 73.29% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
