F.A.A.F.O. x Purple Kush Diamond Rolls | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Introducing the reputable F.A.A.F.O. flower infused with Purple Kush Diamonds, delicately crafted into two half gram prerolls. These Indica-infused prerolls will have you blissfully couch-locked. Grab a snack and your favorite film, you're in for a real treat!

This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.
Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

About this strain

Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
