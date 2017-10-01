Introducing the reputable F.A.A.F.O. flower infused with Purple Kush Diamonds, delicately crafted into two half gram prerolls. These Indica-infused prerolls will have you blissfully couch-locked. Grab a snack and your favorite film, you're in for a real treat!



This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

