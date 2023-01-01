F.A.A.F.O. flower infused with Side Hustle diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These indica dominant infused prerolls will knock you on your feet and have you couched-locked — not for the faint of heart. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience. Total Terpenes: 1.11% Total THC: 32.23% Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.