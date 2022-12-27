About this product
The more you f***k around, the more you find out! FAAFO is a heavy hitting indica dominant strain with a lineage of Frosted Runtz crossed with Gelato 41. Thanks to the high amounts of caryophyllene, linalool, and nerolidol, FAAFO has a spicy, floral and herby aroma and flavor profile. If you're looking for a stoney, couch-lock high, then FAAFO is the strain for you. Additionally, this strain can help consumers who suffer with insomnia and chronic pain.
Total Terpenes: 1.31%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 42.57%
Total THC: 35.71%
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.