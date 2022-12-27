The more you f***k around, the more you find out! FAAFO is a heavy hitting indica dominant strain with a lineage of Frosted Runtz crossed with Gelato 41. Thanks to the high amounts of caryophyllene, linalool, and nerolidol, FAAFO has a spicy, floral and herby aroma and flavor profile. If you're looking for a stoney, couch-lock high, then FAAFO is the strain for you. Additionally, this strain can help consumers who suffer with insomnia and chronic pain.

Total Terpenes: 1.31%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 42.57%

Total THC: 35.71%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee