Falcon 9 is an indica dominant strain whose sweet, gassy, and creamy, nutty flavor and aroma profile will leave you wanting seconds. Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Tina, this strain offers a happy, relaxing high that leads to heavy sedation. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and linalool are known for providing pain relief, as well as help combat anxiety and depression. Falcon 9 is a great strain for consumers who want to feel good, emotionally and physically.

SOC: 37.21%

Total THC: 32.29%

Total Terps: 2.57%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

