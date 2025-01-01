Farenheit 42 is an exquisite indica dominant strain that emerges from the blend of Gary Peyton and Baker's Dozen. The interplay of pepper and sweetness adds depth, while the fruity undertone adds a touch of playful elegance. The giggly nature of Farenheit 42 adds a lighthearted and joyful element to the experience, making it the ideal choice for melting away stress and embracing a carefree evening. Farenheit 42's rich terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene and nerolidol provides an overall soothing nature that allows the waves of relaxation and focus to wash over you as you unwind after a long day.

SOC: 34.16%

Total THC: 30.11%

Total Terps: 2.86%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more