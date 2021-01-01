Loading…
Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens

Fire Breath | 3.5G | Smalls

About this product

Fire Breath is an Indica Leaning strain with a cross between the two classic strains Chemdawg and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. The nugs have a dense bulgy structure, cactus green leaves, cloudy white trichomes, and short tangerine orange hairs. The prominent terpenes are Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene, giving this strain a musky, earthy, woody aroma. Fire Breath has a very happy euphoric high that is very creative but also has a calm and relaxing side. This strain can also be helpful with anxiety, depression, inflammation, pain, and ulcers.
