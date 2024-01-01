If you want to razzle dazzle your friends, try out Fritter Glitter! This sativa dominant strain is perfect for any social gathering because it will have everyone feeling happy, giggly and talkative. Fritter Glitter's lineage of Apple Fritter and Red Runtz are to thank for its sweet, fruity and earthy aroma and cheesy, apple flavor profile. The top three terpenes of caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene also provide pain relieving and anti-anxiety properties.

SOC: 39.59%

Total THC: 34.43%

Total Terps: 2.56%

