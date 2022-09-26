About this product
Frosted Runtz is an indica leaning strain derived from Ice Cream Cake crossed with White Runtz. This delicious strain has a sweet, fruity and pine aroma and flavor profile. Frosted Runtz will have you feeling giddy with a dash of euphoria, but mostly calm and relaxed. This is the perfect strain to ease you into a night of binge watching your favorite show.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.