About this product
Fuel DOG is a sativa dominant strain derived from Chemdawg crossed with Fuel OG. It's top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and cymene give this strain a citrusy, earthy, and spicy aroma and flavor profile, as well as, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Fuel DOG offers a wonderful mood boosting high that relieves you of any stresses or worries. A great strain to combat anxiety and depression.
Total Terpenes: 3.13%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 39.61%
Total THC: 34.52%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.