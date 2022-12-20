Fuel DOG is a sativa dominant strain derived from Chemdawg crossed with Fuel OG. It's top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and cymene give this strain a citrusy, earthy, and spicy aroma and flavor profile, as well as, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Fuel DOG offers a wonderful mood boosting high that relieves you of any stresses or worries. A great strain to combat anxiety and depression.

Total Terpenes: 3.13%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 39.61%

Total THC: 34.52%

