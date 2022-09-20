About this product
Fuji Apples over Granny Smith apples all day! Sorry, not sorry. ;) Especially our sativa leaning strain, Fuji Apples. Fuji Apples is a cross between White Runtz and Apple Fritter. As you can expect from its name, this strain has a fruit, citrus, and spicy aroma and flavor profile. With the top three terpenes being limonene, caryophyllene, and nerolidol, Fuji Apples has a mood elevating, anti-anxiety type of high. This is the perfect strain to pair with your breakfast oatmeal, setting you up for a great morning.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.