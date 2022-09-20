Fuji Apples over Granny Smith apples all day! Sorry, not sorry. ;) Especially our sativa leaning strain, Fuji Apples. Fuji Apples is a cross between White Runtz and Apple Fritter. As you can expect from its name, this strain has a fruit, citrus, and spicy aroma and flavor profile. With the top three terpenes being limonene, caryophyllene, and nerolidol, Fuji Apples has a mood elevating, anti-anxiety type of high. This is the perfect strain to pair with your breakfast oatmeal, setting you up for a great morning.