Fuji Apples over Granny Smith apples all day! Sorry, not sorry. ;) Especially our sativa leaning strain, Fuji Apples. Fuji Apples is a cross between White Runtz and Apple Fritter. As you can expect from its name, this strain has a fruit, citrus, and spicy aroma and flavor profile. With the top three terpenes being limonene, caryophyllene, and nerolidol, Fuji Apples has a mood elevating, anti-anxiety type of high. This is the perfect strain to pair with your breakfast oatmeal, setting you up for a great morning.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.