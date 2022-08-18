Fuji Apples flower infused with Big D Energy diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. It has a fruity, citrus aroma with a sweet, creamy flavor profile. This sativa leaning preroll offers a mood boosting, happy, and euphoric high. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.