This strain is automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, Funky Fresh! Funky Fresh is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Frosted Runtz crossed with Gelato 41. Those beloved sweet and earthy notes from Gelato 41 are enriched by Frosted Runtz' woody, pine notes, creating a lovely match. You can expect a tranquil, relaxing high that'll uplift your spirit and relieve some stress. Frosted Runtz is a night time high, so make sure you don't have anything important planned, as you will likely drift into sleepy bliss.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.