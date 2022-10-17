This strain is automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, Funky Fresh! Funky Fresh is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Frosted Runtz crossed with Gelato 41. Those beloved sweet and earthy notes from Gelato 41 are enriched by Frosted Runtz' woody, pine notes, creating a lovely match. You can expect a tranquil, relaxing high that'll uplift your spirit and relieve some stress. Frosted Runtz is a night time high, so make sure you don't have anything important planned, as you will likely drift into sleepy bliss.