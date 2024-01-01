G Mintz is an indica dominant strain that packs a punch! With parents Cookies n Cream F2 and It's It, this strain has a sweet, citrus and pine aroma and flavor profile. The effects of G Mintz begin in your head, giving a slight cerebral high offering focus and creativity, then settles into the body providing intense relaxation. Additionally, the top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and pinene present pain and stress relief. G Mintz is best enjoyed at night time, as it will have you too relaxed to function.

SOC: 39.94%

Total THC: 34.29%

Total Terps: 2.92%

