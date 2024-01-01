G Mintz | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
G Mintz is an indica dominant strain that packs a punch! With parents Cookies n Cream F2 and It's It, this strain has a sweet, citrus and pine aroma and flavor profile. The effects of G Mintz begin in your head, giving a slight cerebral high offering focus and creativity, then settles into the body providing intense relaxation. Additionally, the top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and pinene present pain and stress relief. G Mintz is best enjoyed at night time, as it will have you too relaxed to function.
SOC: 39.94%
Total THC: 34.29%
Total Terps: 2.92%
Just like the trademarked ice cream sandwich, plain and simple, It’s It is It. Bred by Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain crosses a female Gelato and a male Mint Chocolate Chip. It puts out a desert terpene profile of sweet mint and fruity cookies, and it’s noted as a great daytime strain.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
