Although we’re not sure who would want to try an actual garlic mint, don’t let the name of this strain fool you. With prominent terpenes like d-Limonene, B-Myrcene, and a-Humulene, Garlic Mints is an indica dominant strain that will deliver a legendarily heavy body high- perfect for relieving pain, inflammation, stress and anxiety. Prepare to salivate at the aroma of Garlic Mints!



Garlic Mints is part of our Small Batch Exclusives, a collection of strains available in limited quantity and test high in THC content.