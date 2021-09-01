About this product
Although we’re not sure who would want to try an actual garlic mint, don’t let the name of this strain fool you. With prominent terpenes like d-Limonene, B-Myrcene, and a-Humulene, Garlic Mints is an indica dominant strain that will deliver a legendarily heavy body high- perfect for relieving pain, inflammation, stress and anxiety. Prepare to salivate at the aroma of Garlic Mints!
Garlic Mints is part of our Small Batch Exclusives, a collection of strains available in limited quantity and test high in THC content.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.