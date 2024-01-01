The industry sweeping Gary Payton from the Cookie Fam meets the illustrious Georgia Peaches for a generous helping of peachy indica funkiness with a top shelf diamond infusion. Packed using the same flower in our jars, with diamonds make life "peachy" with just a few puffs off of these half gram hitters. Strong indica effects inbound. Check out this top shelf flavor mashup today!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.