Gelato Breath flower infused with Spritzer Diamonds are delicately crafted into two half gram prerolls.These hybrid infused pre rolls are the perfect companion for winding down after a long day. Crafted to deliver a refreshing yet deeply soothing body and mind high, they provide the ideal balance of relaxation and mental clarity, leaving you in a state of serene bliss. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.



Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

