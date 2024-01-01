Gelato Grape Pie is a distinguished Indica strain, artfully cultivated from Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper. This strain's flavor profile is a delightful fusion of sweetness and fruitiness, accented by subtle earthy undertones. Its enticing aroma sets the stage for a uniquely pleasurable experience. When indulged in, Gelato Grape Pie ushers in a euphoric state of mind, making it an ideal companion for moments of sparking deep, meaningful conversations with friends!



