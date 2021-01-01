Loading…
Cream of the Crop Gardens

Georgia Peaches #2

Are you looking for a strain to enjoy on a hot summer night? We’ve got you covered with Georgia Peaches #2. This flower is an indica dominant strain derived from Gelatti and Kush Mints. Georgia Peaches #2 has vibrant peach and orange hairs throughout with a citrus, sweet, and earthy aroma. This strain will uplift your spirit, relieve your stress, and comfort your body with just a few puffs.
